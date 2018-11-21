Ross (calf) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ross was able to practice in full Wednesday after being limited to start the week, and will suit up unhindered for Thursday's divisional tilt against Washington. With Maliek Collins (knee) listed as questionable for Thanksgiving Day, Ross could be in line for an uptick in rotational snaps.

