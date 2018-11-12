Cowboys' Daniel Ross: Strains calf Sunday
Ross exited Sunday's game early due to a calf strain, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ross has operated as a depth defensive tackle this season, totaling nine tackles on the season to date. He was seen with crutches on the sideline after his injury and could miss some time with the issue. He should be considered questionable for the time being for next week's game against Atlanta.
