Cowboys' Daniel Ross: Totals 14 tackles
Ross had 14 tackles (six solo), one sack and one forced fumble in 13 games this season.
Ross served as a rotational defensive tackle for the Cowboys this year after signing off the Chiefs practice squad in November 2017. The 24-year-old is set to become an exclusive-rights free agent, so he'll be back in Dallas in 2019 if the team offers any contract.
