Ross (calf) is considered "day-to-day" due to a strained calf suffered during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ross reportedly tweaked his calf before Sunday's win over the Eagles began, and exited the divisional contest early. It's likely that the depth defensive tackle's Week 11 availability will be determined by the extent to which he is able to participate in practice. If Ross is unable to suit up, Antwaun Woods will serve as the only backup to starter Maliek Collins.