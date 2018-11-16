Ross (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ross did not practice at all this week, so his lack of availability is unsurprising. The depth defensive tackle will remain sidelined as he nurses a strained calf suffered during a Week 10 win over the Eagles. With Maliek Collins (knee) listed as questionable and Antwaun Woods (concussion) listed as doubtful, the Cowboys could have trouble providing depth at the left defensive tackle position during Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.