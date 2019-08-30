Wise recorded six tackles, including two sacks and a third tackle for a loss, in Thursday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas, Wise has shown the ability to generate pressure and make stops when lined up either inside and outside, and his impressive performance this preseason has stood out -- especially in contrast to the struggles of second-round pick Trysten Hill. The Cowboys' defensive line group is very deep, but Wise has probably played too well to slip through waivers and make it to the practice squad, giving the team a tough decision to make when assembling its initial 53-man roster.

