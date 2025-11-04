Cowboys' Dante Fowler: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fowler is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Fowler suffered the injury on the opening drive of the game. The exact nature and severity of the issue are currently unclear.
