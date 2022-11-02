Fowler recorded five tackles including a sack, with a pass defended and a second tackle for loss, in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The Cowboys have the best pass rush in the league through the first half of the season, and Fowler has made a big contribution with four sacks through eight games. The 28-year-old is on pace for his best campaign since he racked up 11.5 sacks for the Rams in 2019, and with offensive lines forced to devote resources to slowing down the likes of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, secondary rushers like Fowler should continue to find opportunities to get to the quarterback.