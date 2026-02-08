Fowler registered 15 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with three defensed passes over 17 games during the 2025 season.

After notching 10.5 sacks with Washington in 2024, Dallas signed Fowler in the hope that he could bolster the team's pass rush. However, the Florida product managed just 3.0 sacks despite playing in all 17 games for the fourth straight campaign. Fowler is slated to be a free agent, as he was playing last season on a one-year contract.