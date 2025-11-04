default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Fowler (shoulder) returned in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Fowler sustained a shoulder injury on the opening drive of the game, but he was cleared to return and was out on the field late in the second frame. He has one solo tackle through the first half of Monday's game.

More News