Fowler recorded 27 tackles (22 solo), including six sacks, over 17 regular-season games in 2022. He added two passes defended and two forced fumbles.

The 28-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but Fowler has rarely looked the part during his time in the league. He seemed more comfortable in a complementary role during his first year with Dallas, letting Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence grab the headlines while he posted the third-highest sack total of his career. Fowler will hit free agency again this offseason after playing on a one-year, $3.0 million contract in 2022, but with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returning to the Cowboys, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the defensive end also re-sign, albeit perhaps with a modest raise.