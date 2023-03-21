Fowler re-signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fowler will stay in Dallas for next season after registering 27 tackles (22 solo) and six sacks for the Cowboys last year despite playing just 329 defensive snaps, the second lowest mark of his career. The 28-year-old served as a rotational pass rusher behind DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Micah Parsons last season and will likely have a similar role for the upcoming campaign.