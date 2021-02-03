Thompson (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old tested positive for the virus and missed the season finale, but he's now cleared the NFL's protocols. Thompson had 43 tackles (30 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games during 2020. He remains under contract for 2021, but his roster spot isn't secured since he could be cut by the team with only $100,000 in dead cap.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Has up-and-down campaign•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Picks off Lamar in loss•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Makes impact in Week 1 loss•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: In line for starting job•