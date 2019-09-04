Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Dealing with ankle injury
Thompson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thompson was a starter for the Giants in 2017, but he played just one defensive snap with Dallas last year. He's now used more in a special-teams role, and he could rotate in at safety if Donovan Wilson (ankle) can't go Sunday. Thompson will first need to log practice time, as he's nursed this ankle injury for over two weeks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Returns healthy•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Staying in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Will miss divisional round•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Will sit Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Officially considered questionable•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...