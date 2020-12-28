Thompson suffered a concussion during Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Thompson had four tackles (one solo) during Sunday's divisional win. However, he'll need to garner full medical clearance in order to suit up Week 17 on the road against the Giants.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Picks off Lamar in loss•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Makes impact in Week 1 loss•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: In line for starting job•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Staying in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Shows utility in 2019•
-
Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Slated to start Thursday•