Thompson (COVID-19) recorded 43 tackles (30 solo), one interception and one forced fumble over 15 games in 2020.
The 27-year-old safety started and ended the season with a starting role before missing Week 17 on the COVID-19 list, and he posted a couple of strong IDP efforts, including a 10-tackle performance in Week 1. In between, however, Thompson's liabilities in coverage mostly relegated him to special teams. He has one more very affordable season remaining on his current contract and the Cowboys are potentially facing a lot of turnover in their secondary already, but new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might decide to clean house as much as possible and send Thompson packing regardless of other moves.
