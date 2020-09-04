Thompson could be the Week 1 starter at safety opposite Xavier Woods (groin) following the release of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Of course the team could bring in a veteran to fill that role, and the release of Clinton-Dix prompted a new round of speculation regarding the team's interest in Earl Thomas. "We're certainly going to look at all avenues as we move forward here and I wouldn't rule anything out," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Thursday. Assuming there's no last-minute additions to the roster, however, Thompson is the most likely candidate to take on the starting job after a strong training camp, although Donovan Wilson has also made a good impression. Cornerbacks Daryl Worley, Reggie Robinson and even Chidobe Awuzie could also be in the mix for snaps at safety, as new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has stressed flexibility in his secondary during camp. Thompson has starting experience from his days with the Giants, recording 75 tackles, six passes defended and one interception over 16 games in 2017.