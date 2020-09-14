Thompson recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Between an early exit for Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) and a Sean McVay game plan that called for a lot of quick passes to neutralize the Cowboys' pass rush, both the team's safeties were very busy -- Xavier Woods also racked up nine tackles. Thompson could remain an IDP asset at least until Vander Esch returns to action, especially if other teams copy what the Rams did offensively in Week 1.
