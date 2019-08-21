Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Misses practice Tuesday
Thompson was absent from Tuesday's practice while nursing an ankle injury, The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's unclear how Thompson picked up the injury, but it was serious enough to force him out of practice. The 25-year-old could be in line for an increased role within the defense, considering he only appeared in 10 games with the team last season. As long as Thompson is sidelined, Donovan Wilson and Tyvis Powell could see an increase in reps.
