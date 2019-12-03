Play

Thompson was a limited practice participant Monday due to an arm injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 26-year-old started in place of Jeff Heath (shoulder) in two of the last three games, and he apparently picked up the arm injury as he had four tackles (three solo), a half-sack and a pass defensed during last Thursday's loss to the Bills. Heath didn't practice Monday, so Thompson could be called upon again Thursday in Chicago, assuming he's able to play.

