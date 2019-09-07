Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener versus the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was likely looking for revenge against the Giants, as he was a starter in New York during the 2017 season. However, an ankle injury will keep him sidelined to start the year. He is expected to primarily contribute in a special-teams role when healthy this season.

