Thompson recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Tuesday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.
Thompson's second career interception came on a pass that bounced off the outstretched hand of receiver Marquise Brown and right into the safety's waiting arms. His seven tackles were also the most Thompson has totaled since Week 1 against the Rams, as he failed to register more than four in any of the games in between.
