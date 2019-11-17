Play

Thompson is expected to start at strong safety for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

This news comes on the heels of usual starter Jeff Heath nursing a shoulder injury and is inactive. Thompson will likely see plenty of snaps in the game, adding to his IDP appeal, but has just 15 tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery this season in eight games.

