Thompson (groin) participated in June minicamp, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March after appearing in 10 games for the club in 2018. The 25-year-old could see an increased role with the Cowboys after a full offseason of learning the program. Thompson had a solid performance with the Giants in 2017, amassing 75 tackles (61 solo), six pass breakups and an interception over 16 games.

