Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Set to start Sunday
Thompson will start in Xavier Woods' (ankle) place at free safety in Sunday's game against Miami, The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thompson has yet to play a defensive snap this season, as he was inactive for the season opener and only saw 11 snaps on special teams in last Sunday's victory over Washington. The last time the 25-year-old saw a starting role was in 2017 with the Giants, where he logged 1,065 defensive snaps, 75 total tackles, six pass breakups and an interception over 16 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...