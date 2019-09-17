Thompson will start in Xavier Woods' (ankle) place at free safety in Sunday's game against Miami, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson has yet to play a defensive snap this season, as he was inactive for the season opener and only saw 11 snaps on special teams in last Sunday's victory over Washington. The last time the 25-year-old saw a starting role was in 2017 with the Giants, where he logged 1,065 defensive snaps, 75 total tackles, six pass breakups and an interception over 16 games.