Cowboys' Darian Thompson: Shows utility in 2019
Thompson finished the 2019 season with 45 tackles (23 solo) including 1.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble in 15 games.
After barely getting on the field in 2018 during his first campaign with the Cowboys, Thompson started four games this year as injuries hit the safety group and even made an impact as an IDP asset in Week 14, when he racked up 11 tackles including a sack against the Bears. With his rookie contract now up -- he was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2016 -- Thompson will head into free agency hoping his resume can earn him a more consistent role in someone's secondary.
