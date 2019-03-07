Thompson (groin) signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Thompson was a third-round draft pick of the Giants back in 2016 and originally came to Dallas last October when the Cowboys signed him off the Cardinals' practice squad. While the Boise State product didn't see much playing time last year, Archer reports that the Cowboys believe a full year in their offseason program will give the defensive back a chance to contribute on defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories