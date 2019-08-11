Jackson carried six times for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.

Jackson tied for the team lead in carries in the exhibition opener, although his mark of 2.7 yards per tote was nothing to write home about. He was also the team's third running back to enter the game, behind rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. Factor in the eventual return of Ezekiel Elliot and Jackson is fighting an uphill battle to make the team this season.