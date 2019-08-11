Cowboys' Darius Jackson: Co-leads team in carries
Jackson carried six times for 16 yards and caught one of two targets for five yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys.
Jackson tied for the team lead in carries in the exhibition opener, although his mark of 2.7 yards per tote was nothing to write home about. He was also the team's third running back to enter the game, behind rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. Factor in the eventual return of Ezekiel Elliot and Jackson is fighting an uphill battle to make the team this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...