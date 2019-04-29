The Cowboys drafted Tony Pollard (fourth round) and Mike Weber (seventh round) to compete with Jackson for depth roles in the backfield, Patrick Conn of WFAA ABC Dallas reports.

Weber was a between-the-tackles grinder at Ohio State, while Pollard mostly made his impact at Memphis on receptions and kick returns. Both players give Jackson viable competition for the No. 2 running back job vacated by Rod Smith, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. The winner of the battle will have some handcuff appeal for Ezekiel Elliott owners, though Dallas likely would turn to a committee if the superstar runner were to miss time with an injury. Jackson spent most of 2018 on the Dallas practice squad, playing two games for the Packers in September and two for the Cowboys in December. He's a workout warrior who only had one productive season at Eastern Michigan before coming off the board in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.