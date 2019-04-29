Cowboys' Darius Jackson: Facing competition from rookies
The Cowboys drafted Tony Pollard (fourth round) and Mike Weber (seventh round) to compete with Jackson for depth roles in the backfield, Patrick Conn of WFAA ABC Dallas reports.
Weber was a between-the-tackles grinder at Ohio State, while Pollard mostly made his impact at Memphis on receptions and kick returns. Both players give Jackson viable competition for the No. 2 running back job vacated by Rod Smith, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. The winner of the battle will have some handcuff appeal for Ezekiel Elliott owners, though Dallas likely would turn to a committee if the superstar runner were to miss time with an injury. Jackson spent most of 2018 on the Dallas practice squad, playing two games for the Packers in September and two for the Cowboys in December. He's a workout warrior who only had one productive season at Eastern Michigan before coming off the board in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...