Jackson was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Jackson will provide depth to the Cowboys' backfield, although it seems unlikely he'll surpass Ezekiel Elliott or Rod Smith for carries unless something drastic occurs. Jackson's role could become more prominent in Week 17 if the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

