Jackson carried the ball four times for eight yards while catching four of his six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

He doesn't appear to be any threat to Rod Smith or Bo Scarbrough for the No. 2 RB job behind Ezekiel Elliott, but Jackson may have shown enough as a passing-down option this preseason -- both with his receiving and blocking -- to still be in the running for a roster spot.