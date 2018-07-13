Jackson (knee) was seen going through agility drills in late June, per his official Instagram account.

Jackson spent the entirety of last season on the Browns' injured reserve after clearing waivers. He was waived by the Browns in May of 2018 and was signed by the Cowboys a few weeks later. In the drills, Jackson showed no signs of limitation in his injured knee. and should be set to go for training camp.

