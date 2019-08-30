Cowboys' Darius Jackson: Waived by Dallas
The Cowboys waived Jackson on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 2016 sixth-round pick has hung around the team for a few seasons, mostly spending time on the practice squad. Jackson served as the first-team running back at the start of training camp, but he was surpassed by Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris during the preseason.
