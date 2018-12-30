Jackson and Rod Smith are expected to split reps at running back Sunday against the Giants with Ezekiel Elliott slated to be rested for the contest, team sources tell Jane Slater of NFL Network.

After receiving a promotion from the practice squad Dec. 22, Jackson was limited to a special-teams role in his 2018 debut with Dallas in last week's win over the Buccaneers. With the Cowboys clinching the NFC East with the victory and now locked in as the conference's No. 4 seed in the playoffs regardless of how the games play out Sunday, there's little incentive for Dallas to expose Elliott to injury in a meaningless regular-season finale. That will open the door for Jackson to get a chance to showcase his skills, though his brief time on the active roster likely means that Smith, who has suited up in all 15 games as Elliott's top backup, will earn the larger share of the backfield touches.