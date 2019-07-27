Jackson was the primary first-team running back during Saturday's practice,Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jackson appears to be the preliminary leader for snaps among the Cowboys' running back room with Ezekiel Elliot (contract dispute) holding out. The 2016 sixth-round pick is competing with rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber for the No. 2 running back role in Dallas, though it's worth noting that the team would almost certainly rely on a committee approach if Elliott were to miss any time.

