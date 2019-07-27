Cowboys' Darius Jackson: Working with first team
Jackson was the primary first-team running back during Saturday's practice,Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Jackson appears to be the preliminary leader for snaps among the Cowboys' running back room with Ezekiel Elliot (contract dispute) holding out. The 2016 sixth-round pick is competing with rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber for the No. 2 running back role in Dallas, though it's worth noting that the team would almost certainly rely on a committee approach if Elliott were to miss any time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...