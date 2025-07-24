default-cbs-image
Bland is away from training camp to attend the birth of his child, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The cornerback should be back in plenty of time to get up to speed before Week 1. Bland is set to begin the 2025 as the Cowboys' top coverage option in the secondary as Trevon Diggs works his way back from knee surgery.

