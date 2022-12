Bland recorded eight tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Colts.

The rookie cornerback saw a career-high 60 snaps with Jourdan Lewis (foot) on IR and Anthony Brown suffering a torn Achilles in the third quarter, and Bland turned the increased opportunity into a massive IDP performance, showing impressive closing speed on both his picks. With Brown lost for the season, Bland and Kelvin Joseph will both see increased roles alongside Trevon Diggs in the Dallas secondary.