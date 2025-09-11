The Cowboys are viewing Bland as week-to-week after he sustained a right foot sprain Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bland made it through last Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles unscathed, but he sustained the foot injury during an unofficial practice Monday while the Cowboys began preparing for this Sunday's game against the Giants. Due to the longer turnaround for the Week 2 contest, the Cowboys haven't yet ruled Bland out from playing Sunday, but given that he's still sporting a protective boot on his foot as of Thursday, the slot corner looks like a longshot to suit up this weekend. Assuming Bland ends up sitting out against the Giants, Reddy Steward would be the next man up to replace him, and the Cowboys would likely elevate Zion Childress from the practice squad to bolster their depth in the defensive backfield.