Bland may miss a few weeks due to a right foot injury that he suffered in Monday's unofficial practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland's 2024 debut was delayed to Week 12 due to a stress fracture in his left foot, but he was able to play 100 percent of the snaps in four of seven regular-season games down the stretch on his way to 41 tackles, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He proceeded to play all 63 defensive snaps in last Thursday's loss at Philadelphia, tallying three tackles in the process. With a new foot injury in tow and no practice Wednesday, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Bland's immediate status is up in the air as Dallas prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Giants.