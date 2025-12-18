Bland did not practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Bland likely picked up the injury during Dallas' Week 15 loss to Minnesota, when he tallied four tackles (two solo) and one pass defense while playing 54 of 55 defensive snaps (98.2 percent). The fourth-year corner has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.