Bland recorded 54 tackles (38 solo) with five interceptions on seven passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2022.

An unheralded fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bland played exclusively on special teams for the first three games of the season until injuries began to open up snaps for him on defense. The 23-year-old cornerback seized his first opportunity by intercepting Carson Wentz in Week 4, and by the second half of the year he was a fixture in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's secondary, grabbing four picks in a four-game stretch between Weeks 13 and 16. Bland also made an impact in the playoffs with 18 tackles in the Cowboys' two postseason contests. Trevon Diggs is locked into one starting spot on the outside for Dallas, but Bland figures to head into 2023 either lined up opposite Diggs in place of free agent Anthony Brown (Achilles), or replacing Jourdan Lewis (foot) in the slot.