Bland (foot) is expected to recover from his left foot surgery in time to participate in the start of OTAs, though he his prioritizing a return for training camp, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland underwent surgery to address a left foot injury Tuesday. The issue forced him to miss Dallas' final three regular season games. Across his 12 regular-season appearances in 2025, Bland tallied 73 tackles (45 solo) and six passes defensed, including one interception.