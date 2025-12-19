Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Facing surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland is expected to require surgery on his left foot, but he's seeking a second opinion, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Bland sustained a foot injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the Vikings, and he's now facing the prospect of undergoing surgery on his left foot for the second straight year. No surgery has been scheduled yet, but the cornerback will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future, bringing his season to an end anyway. In his absence, Trikweze Bridges, Caelen Carson (shoulder) and Shavon Revel (knee) will all have chances to step into more prominent roles in the secondary.
More News
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Leads team in tackles•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Makes three tackles in win•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Good enough in divisional win•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Racks up 10 stops in Week 11 win•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Leads team in tackles Monday•