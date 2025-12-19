Bland is expected to require surgery on his left foot, but he's seeking a second opinion, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland sustained a foot injury in the team's Week 15 loss to the Vikings, and he's now facing the prospect of undergoing surgery on his left foot for the second straight year. No surgery has been scheduled yet, but the cornerback will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future, bringing his season to an end anyway. In his absence, Trikweze Bridges, Caelen Carson (shoulder) and Shavon Revel (knee) will all have chances to step into more prominent roles in the secondary.