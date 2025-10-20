Bland recorded seven tackles (five solo) and returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

With the Cowboys already ahead 34-15 in the third quarter and Jayden Daniels (hamstring) out of the game, Bland stepped in front of a desperation toss into the flat by Marcus Mariota and took it to the house. It was the 15th career INT and the sixth career pick-six for Bland after his NFL-record five in 2023, and the surest sign yet that the fourth-year cornerback is fully healthy after batting a foot injury last season and a shoulder issue to begin 2025.