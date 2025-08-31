Bland and the Cowboys have agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension that includes $50 million in guaranteed money, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though a foot injury limited Bland to only seven games last season, considerable shine remains from his historic 2023 campaign during which he registered an NFL record five pick-sixes among his nine interceptions. Bland will now likely be a Cowboy for the considerable future, and the $23 million average annual salary on the extension makes him the sixth-highest-paid cornerback in the league, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.