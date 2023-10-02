Bland recorded four tackles (three solo) and three passes defended including two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 54-yard touchdown, in Sunday's 38-3 rout of the Patriots.

Amazingly, Bland's pick-six against Mac Jones just before halftime was the Cowboys' second defensive TD of the second quarter, and well as being the cornerback's second touchdown of the season. Bland is quickly proving his aptitude for ballhawking as a rookie was no fluke -- after grabbing five INTs in 17 games last season, he already has three in four games to begin 2023.