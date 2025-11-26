Bland (wrist) recorded three tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 24-21 win versus the Eagles.

Bland posted his lowest tackle total since Week 6 at Carolina, but he got a pass breakup for the fifth time in his last five games. For the season, his per-game tackle production has still been the best of his career, making him one of the rare cornerbacks that warrants IDP consideration in some formats. He has been working through a wrist issue Monday and Tuesday, but he's not showing any limitations, so he should be good to go on Thanksgiving Day versus the Chiefs.