Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Good enough in divisional win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland (wrist) recorded three tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 24-21 win versus the Eagles.
Bland posted his lowest tackle total since Week 6 at Carolina, but he got a pass breakup for the fifth time in his last five games. For the season, his per-game tackle production has still been the best of his career, making him one of the rare cornerbacks that warrants IDP consideration in some formats. He has been working through a wrist issue Monday and Tuesday, but he's not showing any limitations, so he should be good to go on Thanksgiving Day versus the Chiefs.
