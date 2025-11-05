Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Leads team in tackles Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland logged 14 tackles (six solo) in Dallas' loss to the Cardinals on Monday.
Bland's 14 tackles were not only the most on the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 26-year-old. He will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during Dallas' Week 11 matchup versus the Raiders following the team's upcoming bye.
