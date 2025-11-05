default-cbs-image
Bland logged 14 tackles (six solo) in Dallas' loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Bland's 14 tackles were not only the most on the team but also served as a new season-high total for the 26-year-old. He will look to build on this strong performance and keep producing during Dallas' Week 11 matchup versus the Raiders following the team's upcoming bye.

