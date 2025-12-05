Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland finished with seven tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 44-30 loss to the Lions.
On a dismal night for Dallas' defense, Bland was at least active. The cornerback now has 69 tackles (43 solo) on the year, as well as five pass breakups, including an interception.
