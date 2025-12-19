Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Bland (foot) will likely require surgery, and Jones thinks Bland will be out for the rest of the season, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Official confirmation is still pending, but all signs point to Bland needing season-ending surgery on the foot injury he sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Vikings. The Cowboys would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Chargers on Sunday, though wins by the Eagles and Packers on Saturday would knock Dallas out before Sunday's games begin. Expect Bland to be ruled out against the Chargers on Friday's injury report.